Christina Haack Speaks Out on Ant Anstead Filing for Full Custody of Son Hudson

Ant Anstead is attempting to make a change to his and Christina Hall's shared custody agreement. ET has learned that the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host has filed for full custody of the former couple’s 2-year-old son, Hudson.

In a statement to ET, Hall -- formerly Christina Haack -- responds to her ex-husband's request.

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested," Hall said. "I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

Anstead, 43, and Hall, 38, were married in 2018, and welcomed Hudson in September 2019. A year later, in September 2020, the pair announced that they were ending their marriage.

Hall is the mother of Taylor, 11, and 6-year-old Braydon, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

Earlier this month, ET confirmed that the Christina on the Coast star tied the knot with realtor Josh Hall. The pair went public with their relationship in July 2021.

Anstead, who is also father of Amelie, 18, and 15-year-old Archie, with his ex-wife, has found love again with Renée Zellweger. The couple has been dating since 2021.

In August, Anstead spoke with ET about the importance of co-parenting and putting the children first.

"The concept of blended families is more common now than it was and we live in a society now where it's more normal," Anstead expressed. "So you have to bring a level of normalcy to it. Hudson's peers and kids at school are all in very similar situations and it just has to come from a place of love really because ultimately if the decision is in favor of the child, it's ultimately the right decision."

