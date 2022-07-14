Christina Hall's Ex Ant Anstead Congratulates Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa on Pregnancy News

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa got some support from Ant Anstead following their baby news. On Wednesday, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple’s comments section were filled with congratulatory messages from fans and friends, but it was the message from Ant, the ex-husband of Tarek’s ex-wife, Christina Hall, that stood out.

“Huge congratulations you two! Thrilled for you all! ❤️ x,” the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host wrote in Tarek’s comments section.

Ant and Christina were married from 2018-2021 and are parents to son Hudson, 2. Christina and Tarek announced their split in 2016 following a seven-year marriage. They share two kids -- Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6.

Christina is also happy about Tarek and Heather’s baby news. “Christina is happy for Tarek and Heather. As long as Tarek and her are peacefully co-parenting, she is content,” a source tells ET.

Tarek, 40, and Heather, 34, made the “surprise” announcement that they are expecting on their respective Instagram accounts. “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!! 🤍,” Tarek captioned the photo set from his and Heather Rae’s maternity shoot, that also featured his two children.

Heather shared the same images and caption on her account. The couple's announcement comes after they opened up to ET in January about their IVF journey. Heather and Tarek were candid about facing some fertility challenges, as Heather has known since her 20s that she had a low egg count.

"I think as a woman when you hear that, it really hits you and you think, 'Oh my god, what if I can never do this?' So when we started dating, right in the beginning, I talked to him about freezing my eggs, just in case, you know, even though we were both like, 'No.' I'm like, 'I want to do it just as an insurance policy,'" the Selling Sunset star explained to ET.