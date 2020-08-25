Ciara Sends Encouraging Message to Moms as She Starts Her Fitness Journey After Baby No. 3

Ciara is ready to shed some baby weight. The musician welcomed her second child with Russell Wilson in July, a baby boy named Win Harrison Wilson. On Monday, she took to social media to share her fitness plans and encourage other moms to stay on top of their health.

“48lbs to go!” she captioned a photo of her posing in what appeared to be a white swimsuit. “Starting the game plan tomorrow!! P.s. don’t know how easy it’s going be considering 3 baby’s now! Going to work really hard at this! Let’s go Mamma’s 💃🏽💪🏽.”

Ciara previously took fans along on her pregnancy journey, sharing photos and videos, including several showing her staying active while dancing to her song “Rooted.”

Win joins the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess. Ciara also has a 6-year-old son, Future Zahir, with her ex, Future.

ET spoke with the musician just two weeks after she gave birth, as she explained the meaning behind Win’s name.

"That is Daddy. I give credit to Dad,” she said. "Russell would always be like, 'Here's Win shortstop.' He plays a whole thing out. And, then obviously Harrison was his dad's first name, which is really sweet and precious.”

"There was a lot of love and thought put into it,” she continued. “We would talk about names and Russ always had this name, Win, in the rotation, years ago -- before we knew we were having a girl. He had all the good names and Win won. So, Win is the name and he's so cute. He's so precious."

And “win” is also the perfect word to describe Ciara’s labor -- she told us she pushed for mere minutes before welcoming the little bundle of joy!

“The craziest thing is that I literally pushed Win out in like eight minutes,” she dished. “So that was, like, fastest [delivery] I've ever experienced. It was really smooth, thank God."

See more on the family below.