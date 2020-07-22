Ciara Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Leather Crop Top

Ciara is ready to pop! The singer took to social media on Tuesday to post a pregnancy pic, and fans got a look at her burgeoning baby bump in all its glory.

Wearing a single-strap, black leather crop top and matching bottoms, the 34-year-old looked radiant and glowing as she posed for the stunning pic.

“Beautiful mama,” commented one fan.

“I’m convinced you’re the only celebrity who actually carries her children full-term! Lol,” wrote another.

Another follower questioned if she’s carrying twins.

The singer is due any day now with a baby boy, her second child with 31-year-old footballer husband Russell Wilson. The couple also share a 3-year-old daughter, Sienna. Ciara also has a 6-year-old son, Future Zahir, with her ex, Future.

Over the weekend, she posted another beautiful pregnancy snap, showing her sitting in a pool.

Ciara opened up to ET in May about being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic, noting how she and Wilson, who plays for the Seattle Seahawks, were cherishing the extra time together.

“It's a very surreal and unique time, but I do believe there's a silver lining in all of it," she said. "There's one really beautiful thing that's come out of this, it's us spending the time we're having, because normally he'd be in training right now."

Speaking of Wilson, he shared a hilarious story about how Ciara almost broke his hand during Sienna’s birth, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday.

"I hope so," he said when asked whether he plans to be in the delivery room when Ciara gives birth. "Obviously, COVID's been such a crazy thing right now with the pandemic and everything else."

"Last time, she grabbed my hand. She almost broke my hand,” he continued, adding that it was his right hand, aka his throwing hand. “I said, 'Baby, baby, baby, other hand, other hand.' So, she grabbed my left. So, hopefully, she'll know this this time."

