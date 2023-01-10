Claire Danes Debuts Her Baby Bump, Discusses 'Not So Expected' Pregnancy at 2023 Golden Globes (Exclusive)

Claire Danes has officially debuted her baby bump on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet.

The Fleishman Is in Trouble star arrived at the star-studded ceremony outside The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday dressed to impress in a white lace gown, accented with a baby pink bow. Danes looked gorgeous with her signature blonde bob haircut as she smiled for photos on the red carpet.

While the actress is always one to stun on the red carpet, her look featured one notable addition: a baby bump.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

News recently broke that the actress is expecting her third child with her husband, Hugh Dancy -- who was not present on the red carpet with Danes -- and Tuesday marked her first public appearance with a baby bump, confirming that her family is indeed about to grow again. The couple is already parents to sons Cyrus, 10, and Rowan, 4.

Danes spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner ahead of the awards show, where she dished on expanding her family with baby No. 3, saying her pregnancy was "not so expected."

Frazier asked Danes how she feels in "mama mode" at this year's Golden Globes. "Mama mode is all right, this one was -- not so expected -- but we're thrilled and here we go!" she said.

"It's wonderful, I'm in the second trimester, which is the more forgiving chapter. So, I'm grateful were out of the nausea phase," Danes added.

The night is certainly one Danes will want to add to the family photo album as she's nominated for her sixth Golden Globe, this time for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Movie for Fleishman. The Homeland alum is up against The White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge, Under the Banner of Heaven's Daisy Edgar-Jones, Monster's Niecy Nash and The White Lotus' Aubrey Plaza. If Danes is dubbed the winner this year, it will mark her fifth win.

The 2023 Golden Globes airs live on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage, including this year's winners.