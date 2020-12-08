Clare Crawley Seen For First Time Since Tayshia Adams 'Bachelorette' Switch (Exclusive)

Tayshia Adams has stepped in for Clare Crawley as the Bachelorette -- but new photos show Crawley spotted for the first time since the news broke, in what fans may find to be a surprising location: on set. Photos exclusively obtained by ET show Crawley at La Quinta Resort & Club near Palm Springs, California, where The Bachelorette has been filming since last month.

It's unclear whether Crawley has returned to the resort, or if she simply never left the compound even after the news of Adams replacing her leaked. ET learned on Aug. 3 that Crawley's time as Bachelorette came to an end after she fell for one of her men. But filming did not stop, and a source told ET that producers are always embracing twists, turns and new stories: that "anything can happen." In the photos, Crawley is seen on her own with her dog, Honey, and also with a man and woman; it’s unclear if they are both show crew, or if the man is a contestant.

The pics were taken on Tuesday. Bachelor franchise contestants and leads are usually released from production and have their phones returned to them when their time on the series has come to an end.

Crawley appeared to return to social media last week, liking a tweet about Adams becoming the Bachelorette, and then unliking it hours later. There hasn't been any activity on her social media accounts since -- and fans are buzzing.

ABC and Warner Bros. have yet to comment on The Bachelorette switch-up (and they rarely do comment when filming is still underway for any Bachelor franchise show), but have been teasing Crawley's season on social media showcasing her as the Bachelorette. Adams has not been mentioned.

The Bachelorette official Instagram shared the first promos of Crawley's cycle last week, and added two more on Tuesday. The first shows the hairstylist holding up a pair of incredibly on-theme rose-adorned stilettos -- "Get ready for one heel of a season," reads the caption -- while the second features Crawley tossing a rose at the camera.

"I have questions," former Bachelor Nick Viall commented on the second promo -- and so do a lot of fans.

A source told ET that Crawley left her Bachelorette role on good terms with producers, and that Adams "got a fresh start as the Bachelorette," but it's still unclear how Crawley decided she found her match roughly two weeks into filming, whether a new crop of contestants have been brought in to date Adams, why other Bachelor alums like Hannah Ann Sluss and Wells Adams have been spotted at La Quinta, and how the season will play out in its entirety. A source also said Crawley’s journey to find love would still very much be showcased. The question now is whether her journey is over -- and if so, how did it end?

Host Chris Harrison famously promises each season of the ABC dating show will be the "most dramatic" yet -- and it's certainly shaping up to be. The Bachelorette is set to air on Tuesdays this fall.