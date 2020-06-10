Clark Middleton, 'Blacklist' and 'Twin Peaks' Actor, Dead at 63

Clark Middleton died on Sunday, his widow, Elissa, confirmed on Twitter. He was 63.

"Thank you for your love and support for My Mister. I cannot count the number of times he said 'Give the world your best and the best will come back to you,' quoting his father Mel," she wrote. "And he meant it! He is in the light, happy and free, and sends love."

Elissa first confirmed the news to Variety, revealing in a statement to the outlet that her husband died from the West Nile Virus.

"With heavy hearts we announce the passing of a life eminently worthy of celebration: Clark Tinsley Middleton, 63 -- beloved actor, writer, director, teacher, hero, husband, beacon, friend," Elissa's statement read. "Clark transitioned on October 4th as a result of West Nile Virus, for which there is no known cure."

"Clark was a beautiful soul who spent a lifetime defying limits and advocating for people with disabilities," she added of her late husband.

Throughout his career, Middleton had roles on Law and Order, CSI, Fringe, The Path, Twin Peaks and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. On the film side, Middleton starred in projects including Kill Bill Vol. 2, Snowpiercer and Sin City. He most recently appeared on The Blacklist as Glen Carter. Middleton was also a writer, director and stage actor.

Elissa and the Arthritis Foundation set up a memorial fund in the late actor's honor, as he had lived with the disease for more than 50 years.

Middleton is survived by his wife, his brother, Kirby Middleton, and his mother, Sue Perior.