Clayton Echard Speaks Out After Reports That He's the Next Bachelor

Clayton Echard has seemingly confirmed that he's the next Bachelor. On Thursday, the 28-year-old orthopedic sales rep was spotted seemingly filming for the upcoming season of The Bachelor in his hometown of Eureka, Missouri.

"I’m excited. I’m also very, very nervous," Clayton told a gathered crowd, according to video obtained by local news station Fox 2 Now. "I’m looking to find my person."

Sean Flower, the mayor of Eureka, seemed to confirm Clayton's casting, too, when he posted about the shoot on Facebook.

"Eureka native Clayton Echard, the next Bachelor, and a film crew from the show will be on location in downtown Eureka today around 3:00," the mayor wrote. "Eureka folks are welcome to come down to wish him good luck on the show and watch the shoot."

Along with his message, Sean shared a photo of a banner that read, "Go find love Clayton!" In a comment on his post, the mayor noted, "For the record, the Bachelor show bought and provided the banner."

Clayton, a former college football player, is set to appear on Michelle Young's upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

Though that season has yet to air, speculation about Clayton's Bachelor casting began earlier this month, when E! published photos of a man that resembled him filming what appeared to be a promo shoot for the show.

Following E!'s pics, Us Weekly confirmed Clayton's casting. Additionally, multiple sources told Variety that Clayton has been cast as the next Bachelor.

ET previously reached out to ABC and Warner Bros. for comment.

Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette will premiere Oct. 19. The Bachelor typically airs in January, though an official premiere date has yet to be announced. Bachelor in Paradise is currently airing Tuesdays on ABC.