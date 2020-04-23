CNN's Brooke Baldwin Has Recovered From Coronavirus: See Her 'Brain Tickler' Test

Brooke Baldwin has recovered from the coronavirus.

The CNN anchor took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news with her fans, nearly three weeks after she revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19.

"UPDATE — My test just came back negative. I am virus free!" Baldwin wrote alongside a video of herself getting tested for the virus.

"I would like to DO SOME GOOD as a result of this: ideally donate my plasma to those who are very sick. And in order to do that, I need an antibody test. And to get an antibody test, I needed a negative #COVID19 result. So... there ya go," she added.

Baldwin concluded: "Thank you again to the docs and the nurses on the frontlines doing the real work. (And if you watch this video... they call the coronavirus test a 'brain tickler' for a reason.) Again 🙏🏼 THANK YOU 🙏🏼 for all your love and support and messages. #coronavirus #done #byefelicia👋 (Back on 📺 #CNN next Monday 1-3pmET.)."

Baldwin announced on April 3 that she had contracted the coronavirus, revealing that her symptoms came on "suddenly" the day prior. The journalist isn't the only member of the CNN family who has battled the illness.

Chris Cuomo has been keeping fans updated daily with his condition and that of his family. Cuomo's wife, Cristina, and their 14-year-old son, Mario, were also diagnosed with the coronavirus.

