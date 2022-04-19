Cody Simpson Explains Reasons for Miley Cyrus Split

Cody Simpson is opening up about his split from Miley Cyrus. The 25-year-old singer, who dated Cyrus for less than a year from 2019 to 2020, spoke about his breakup from his 29-year-old ex during an appearance on The Kyle & Jackie O Show, an Australian radio show.

"It was kind of a mutual decision between us, knowing that we were sort of going in different directions in our life," Simpson said.

For Simpson, his life was taking him back to his native Australia as he pursued a competitive swimming career. Months after the pair's August 2020 split, Simpson qualified for the Olympic trials.

"I actually had just started training at that point, so my life was changing a lot and I knew I was going to have to eventually move back to Australia to do it properly," he explained, before sharing what Cyrus was focused on at the time.

"She was just going into her whole new album and was going to be going out on tour and doing all of that stuff," Simpson said of Cyrus' Plastic Hearts album, which she released in November 2020.

The breakup, Simpson said, "was just kind of like a fork in the road kind of scenario, really."

"[It was] a no hard feelings kind of thing," he said. "Just going, 'We're in different places.'"

Simpson still looks back on his relationship with Cyrus fondly, telling the radio hosts, "We had an amazing year together and everything. We lived together during all the COVID lockdown and stuff."

In the end, he said, "It just was what it was, circumstance, really."