Colton Underwood and Boyfriend Jordan C. Brown Bought a House Together

Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown took a big step in their relationship.

The former Bachelor and his boyfriend made quite a major purchase last month. ET has learned that in December, Underwood, 29, and Brown, 38, bought a $3 million house together in Sherman Oaks, California.

The couple, who had just gone Instagram official in early December, are now homeowners of a stunning four bedroom, four bath, two-story abode, thanks to their agent Mick Partridge and listing agent Jonathan Waud.

Underwood and Brown first sparked romance rumors in September, after they were spotted kissing in Hawaii. The reality star then went Instagram official with his "love" when he celebrated Brown's birthday and shared four photos of them together. The pics came a day after Underwood's Netflix docuseries, Coming Out Colton, was released.

The former football player confirmed to ET in November that he was dating someone seriously, after coming out as gay in April. He wouldn't name his boyfriend, noting that "having a public relationship wasn't the healthiest thing last time."

"I'm very happy," he added. "I'm in a very good place in my relationship with him. That's pretty much all I've got for you."

That same month, the two attended their first public event together, the Baby2Baby 10-year gala, and posed for pics inside.

Most recently Underwood shared a sweet snap of him and Brown on Christmas Eve.

