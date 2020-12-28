Colton Underwood Returns to Instagram Following Cassie Randolph Drama

Looks like Colton Underwood is back on Instagram!

Although the former Bachelor has yet to bring back any of the previous posts he shared to his feed, he took to his Instagram Stories on Monday to give fans an update on his holiday plans. The pics appear to be the first time Underwood has posted in a while amid all the drama with his ex, Cassie Randolph.

"Hope everyone had a great holiday!" the 28-year-old reality star wrote. "Mine was spent with family. Missed y'all."

Instagram Stories

Underwood wiped his Instagram feed last month, just days after he said that Randolph asked the court to dismiss her restraining order against him. News of the dismissal came weeks after Randolph's temporary restraining order against Underwood had been extended.

Lawyers for both Randolph and Underwood said in October that the former couple was trying to work out their problems amicably and would contact the court if they were able to do so before Nov. 6, which was their next scheduled court date. In a statement to ET last month, Underwood said they were able to come to a "private agreement."

"Today Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me," the statement read. "The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie's concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone's respect for privacy regarding this matter."

ET reported back in September that Randolph was granted a temporary domestic violence prevention restraining order against Underwood. A source close to the situation told ET at the time that the Bachelor stars were at first trying to stay friends after announcing in May that they'd broken up after a year and a half of dating. According to the source, Randolph later began to receive strange texts from an unknown number, and allegedly found a "tracking device" on her car. The source told ET that Randolph confronted Underwood and he admitted to "everything." The source stated that Underwood allegedly then "went to Colorado to take some time to regroup," and when Randolph heard he was coming back to Los Angeles, she filed the request for the restraining order.

Hear more in the video below.