Comedian Hannah Gadsby Announces She's Married to Producer Jenney Shamash

Congratulations are in order for Hannah Gadsby!

The 43-year-old comedian announced on her social media on Wednesday that she and producer Jenney Shamash got married. Gadsby posted a photo of the two eating ice cream, and introduced her lovely wife.

"I would like to introduce all y’all to Jenney Shamash. She is a producer extraordinaire. She is very funny and is really talented at reciting facts. It is a joy to behold," the Emmy winner began, before sharing their big news. "We got married in January and we are very chuffed about it."

"For the record: this is me gushing. I am full of very positive feelings," she added. "This is a nice story. My heart felt thanks to everybody who voted for marriage equality. #married #really? #yeahtotally."

The Australian comedian became a global star after the release of her Netflix special Nanette, which earned her an Emmy award and a Peabody Award. Last year, she released another comedy special titled Douglas, that touches on her autism diagnosis and how it affects her life.

In an op-ed for Vanity Fair published earlier this month, Gadsby touched on her autism and how she chooses to wear simple outfits, always in the shade of blue.

"My decision to only wear blue, comfortable clothing (not frilly, not lacy, not overly adorned) was made because my sense of self is not defined by how the world sees me, it is defined by how I feel in the world. And I feel a lot because I am autistic," she explained. "I only wear blue clothes because they have a calming effect on me, and I am very easily overwhelmed in public spaces. It’s a solution and I like it."