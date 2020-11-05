Corey La Barrie, YouTube Star, Dies in Car Crash at 25

Rest in peace, Corey La Barrie.

The YouTube star died on Sunday after being involved in a crash with a drunk driver, Corey's mother and brother confirmed on Instagram. Sunday was Corey's 25th birthday.

"This isn't something i thought i would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what i wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving," Corey's brother, Jarrad La Barrie, wrote on Instagram on Monday.

"This is the hardest thing I've ever had to do I don't know how I'm suppose to do this without you," he continued. "i miss you so much already this isn't fair thank you for always being the best big brother i could ask for i love you so f**king much life's never gonna be the same without you R.I.P."

Friends and fans took to social media to mourn Corey's death.

