Costume Designers Guild Awards 2021: The Complete Winners List

The 23rd Costume Designers Guild Awards, honoring the best in film, television and short-form costume design, officially kicked off on Tuesday, with winners announced live on Twitter amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Hosted by Lana Condor, the awards show recognized longtime producing partners Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers with the prestigious Distinguished Collaborator Award, while stars like Rose Byrne, Andra Day, O-T Fagbenle, Regina King, Carey Mulligan and Amanda Seyfried presented during the virtual ceremony.
"We've had to come together as a community to support one another during these unprecedented times," Salvador Perez, President of the Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892, previously said in a statement. "We believe that through our work we have been supporting our audiences as well. We look forward to honoring costume designers’ achievements and their creativity which has transported and inspired us.”
See the full list of winners, in bold, below.
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film
Dolittle – Jenny Beavan
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey – Michael Wilkinson
Mulan – Bina Daigeler -- WINNER
Pinocchio – Massimo Cantini Parrini
Wonder Woman 1984 – Lindy Hemming
Excellence in Contemporary Film
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar – Trayce Gigi Field
Birds of Prey – Erin Benach
Da 5 Bloods – Donna Berwick
Promising Young Woman – Nancy Steiner -- WINNER
The Prom – Lou Eyrich
Excellence in Period Film
Emma – Alexandra Byrne
Judas and the Black Messiah – Charlese Antoinette Jones
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom – Ann Roth -- WINNER
Mank – Trish Summerville
One Night in Miami – Francine Jamison-Tanchuck
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television
The Mandalorian: "Chapter 13: The Jedi" – Shawna Trpcic
Snowpiercer: "Access is Power" – Cynthia Summers
Star Trek: Picard: "Absolute Candor" – Christine Bieselin Clark
Westworld: "Parce Domine" – Shay Cunliffe -- WINNER
What We Do in the Shadows: "Nouveau Théâtre des Vampires" – Amanda Neale
Excellence in Contemporary Television
Emily in Paris: "Faux Amis" – Patricia Field & Marilyn Fitoussi
Euphoria: "Part 1: Rue - Trouble Don’t Last Always" – Heidi Bivens
I May Destroy You: "Social Media is a Great Way to Connect" – Lynsey Moore
Schitt's Creek: "Happy Ending" – Debra Hanson -- WINNER
Unorthodox: "Part 2" – Justine Seymour
Excellence in Period Television
Bridgerton: "Diamond of the First Water" – Ellen Mirojnick & John W. Glaser III
The Crown: "Terra Nullius" – Amy Roberts
Lovecraft Country: "I Am." – Dayna Pink
Mrs. America: "Shirley" – Bina Daigeler
The Queen's Gambit: "End Game" – Gabriele Binder -- WINNER
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
Dancing with the Stars: "Villains Night" – Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee
Hamilton – Paul Tazewell -- WINNER
The Masked Dancer: "Premiere" – Gabrielle Letamendi & Candice Rainwater
The Masked Singer: "The Semi Finals" – Marina Toybina
Saturday Night Live: "John Mulaney / The Strokes" – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian
Excellence in Short Form Design
Apple: Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle – April Napier -- WINNER
The Killers: "Caution" music video – Samantha Kuester
Selena Gomez: "Boyfriend" music video – Dawn Ritz & Kenn Law
Tim Burton Themed Halloween Party short film – Dawn Ritz
The Weeknd: "Blinding Lights" music video – Ami Goodheart
