Courteney Cox Attempts Her Own Fleetwood Mac Video While Rollerblading

Courteney Cox can't resist a viral challenge. The 56-year-old Friends star took to Instagram to share her own version of the viral TikTok video from skateboarder Nathan Apodaca, who famously posted footage of himself riding his skateboard and drinking Ocean Spray juice while singing along to Fleetwood Mac's hit song, "Dreams."

For her own version, Cox rocked a pair of rollerblades and sipped out of a metal straw from her own Ocean Spray bottle.

"Rolling into reels?📷 @jadeehlers #fleetwoodmac," Cox captioned the video.

The actress is no stranger to making funny videos on social media. She's tried famous TikTok dances, challenged co-star and pal Jennifer Aniston to a game of pool, and showed off her musical skills while in quarantine. Cox also is a big Fleetwood Mac fan, and recently posted a video of her 16-year-old daughter, Coco Arquette, performing the group's song, "Silver Springs."

The Fleetwood Mac challenge has been thoroughly embraced by the Internet, and band member Mick Fleetwood even posted his own version on TikTok.

"It was insane because I was like, 'Wow. Mick Fleetwood has a TikTok account?' And then I went inside his videos to check it out, and I was like, 'No, he made a TikTok account just to do this video,'" Apodaca recently told ET. "He put my name in the comments and everything. I actually even got a letter from him. It's just insane."

