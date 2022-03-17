Courteney Cox Says She's Gearing Up to Shoot 'Scream 6' and Already Has the Script

Courteney Cox is already getting pumped up for the next installment in the Scream franchise!

The actress recently revealed, during an appearance on the podcast Just for Variety with Marc Malkin, that she will be reprising her role as Gale Weathers in the next film in the long-running horror series.

"I got the script yesterday," Cox said on the episode. "I haven't read it yet, I just got it. I'm excited to read it."

The actress added that production could be starting in the next few months, telling Malkin, "I know they're going to start filming... I think, in June, in Canada."

"I don't know if I'm supposed to say anything!" she added with a laugh, before quipping, "Let me tell you the killer!"

Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures announced in February that they had given the green light to move forward with the next installment of the horror franchise. Directing duo Radio Silence -- comprised of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett -- will come back to helm the film off of the screenplay co-written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

The fifth film in the franchise, titled simply Scream, hit theaters in January and debuted at No. 1 at the box office. It was the first new installment in the film series since Scream 4 in 2011, as well as the first to be made since creator Wes Craven's death in 2015.

Currently, Cox can be seen in her new horror comedy TV series, Shining Vale, in which she stars as an emotionally troubled woman who moves with her family to a large home in a small town that she believes is haunted by a ghost that wants to possess her. Her family, meanwhile, is worried she's simply depressed or that she's losing her mind.

Cox recently spoke with ET's Matt Cohen about her time on the new series, and the actress said the experience has been wonderful.

"It's one of my favorite jobs, for sure. And I get to go through so many things that [a lot] women go through -- besides, maybe, the possession," she said with a laugh. "I love playing her and it's the best role."

Shining Vale airs Sundays on Starz.