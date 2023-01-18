Craig Ferguson Is Planning a Return to Late-Night TV, Shopping Around New Show

Craig Ferguson is making his way back to late night! The 60-year-old comedian and Sony Pictures Television have plans to launch a 30-minute syndicated talk show this fall called Channel Surf With Craig Ferguson.

So far, no network or premiere date for the show has been announced, as it is still being shopped around. The Scottish comedian filmed a pilot for Channel Surf in the United Kingdom, which will go out to potential buyers in Los Angeles this week.

According to a press release, Channel Surf will feature Ferguson and his friends reviewing shocking, hilarious and surprising moments from weekly television programs. "With Ferguson’s unmatched comedic talent, his take on the nation’s greatest TV shows will have viewers laughing, crying and probably throwing a remote at their own televisions," the release states.

As for why Ferguson wants to return to TV, he says in a statement, "I wanted to do Channel Surf because I think television is ready for the return of the silly, funny, occasional lip-synching puppet format. Also, it’s a TV show which contains clips of questionable moments from other TV shows thus creating a spectacular visual turducken of stupid."

The comedian and Whisper North Managing Director Tom McLennan are set to executive produce the series, while Richard Easter and Joe Bolter will serve as the show’s writers.

Ferguson hosted CBS' The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson from 2005 to 2014. Following his departure from late night, he hosted Celebrity Name Game and The Hustler.

James Corden now hosts The Late Late Show, but recently announced that he will be leaving the syndicated late-night program this year. In addition to the CBS show shake-up, Trevor Noah, Samantha Bee and Conan O’Brien have all departed their respective late-night programs.