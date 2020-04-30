Cristina Cuomo Clarifies Clorox Bath Comments as She Defends Her Method to Treat COVID-19

The Purist founder received mixed messages after sharing in a blog post on her website that she would take Clorox baths to help her cope with the coronavirus. Cuomo tested positive after her husband, CNN journalist Chris Cuomo, had it first, and shared her journey with her readers. Her 14-year-old son also tested positive, while her two daughters have not shown symptoms.

After some backlash regarding the use of Clorox, however, she clarified and updated her post to say that her baths included 1/4 cup of Clorox to a full bath of water. Her remedies also included pricey herbal medicines and $300 vitamin C drips.

"I am aware that what I am about to talk about are remedies for people who are already in a privileged situation -- we have a roof over our head, enough food to eat and clean drinking water, and not everyone has that," she wrote, before detailing all her methods and breaking down the benefits of Clorox baths. "None of these natural remedies below should be taken without consulting a doctor or naturopath."

She then explained that a number of doctors, including Dr. Linda Lancaster, "recommend a bathtub filled with 80 gallons of water to add 2 ounces of sodium hypochlorite in the form of Clorox, as a type of homeopathic bath."

"To be clear: A 1/4 cup of bleach in an 80 gallon water tub is a ratio of 1:5000 or 2 ounces in 10,000 ounces of water, which is less than the percent of chlorine (calcium chloride) in drinking water," she wrote, adding that Dr. Lancaster stated, "We want to neutralize heavy metals because they slow up the electromagnetic frequency of our cells, which is our energy field, and we need a good flow of energy. Clorox is sodium chloride—which is technically salt. Clorox is made by introducing an electric current to water and sodium chloride (saline) creating sodium hypochlorite. There is no danger in doing this. It is a simple naturopathic treatment that has been used for over 75 years to oxygenate the cells."

The doctor also noted that "household bleach is not chlorine," as well as stating that "we have never recommended the baths as any type of cure. We utilize this bath to aid the body in the detox process of chemicals and environmental pollutants."

Cuomo also made a point to mention that she "did not engage any other member of my family in this experiment."

"Even though this detox method isn’t FDA approved, I couldn’t find any study that indicated Dr. Lancaster’s small dosage recommendation in a full tub of water is toxic," Cuomo wrote.

She concluded her lengthy blog post, which also included the vitamins she took, what she ate and more, by writing, "For those who didn’t get enough of the doctor recommendations above and disapprove of my trial-and-error efforts and my investment to keep myself strong and healthy, this information isn’t for you."

She signed off by quoting Martin Luther King Jr., as well as her brother-in-law, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"'Returning hate for hate multiplies hate, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that,' said Martin Luther King Jr. And, as our trusted New York Governor said, 'Love wins.'"

ET also spoke with Cuomo, where she shared how she and her husband were coping while in quarantine.

Watch the video below to hear what she said.