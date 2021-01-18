x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Entertainment Tonight

Critics Choice Awards 2021: The Complete List of TV Nominees

Critics Choice Awards 2021: The Complete List of TV Nominees

The 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards are ready to honor the best television and film of the past year!

The nominations for the TV awards were announced on Monday, with Netflix's Ozark and The Crown leading the pack at six nods apiece. In fact, Netflix had the most nominations of the year at 26, with HBO close behind at 24.

Lovecraft Country, Mrs. America, Schitt’s Creek, and What We Do In The Shadows also had strong showings, with five nominations apiece, while Better Call Saul and The Plot Against America are each up for four awards. 

The film nominees will be announced on Feb. 8, and the winners of all categories will be announced at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, March 7, hosted by Taye Diggs. Ceremony details and the format of this year’s event will be announced at a later date, as health and safety guidelines are taken into consideration.

See the complete list of TV nominees below:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul 

The Crown

The Good Fight 

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian 

Ozark 

Perry Mason 

This Is Us

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country 

Josh O’Connor – The Crown 

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul 

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason 

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight 

Olivia Colman – The Crown 

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Claire Danes – Homeland 

Laura Linney – Ozark 

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul 

Justin Hartley – This Is Us 

John Lithgow – Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Tom Pelphrey – Ozark

Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Cynthia Erivo – The Outsider

Julia Garner – Ozark

Janet McTeer – Ozark 

Wunmi Mosaku – Lovecraft Country

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Better Things

The Flight Attendant 

Mom 

PEN15 

Ramy 

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso 

What We Do in the Shadows 

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hank Azaria – Brockmire 

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows

Nicholas Hoult – The Great 

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek 

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Pamela Adlon – Better Things 

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me 

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant 

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek 

Issa Rae – Insecure 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

William Fichtner – Mom

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows 

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek 

Alex Newell – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist 

Mark Proksch – What We Do in the Shadows

Andrew Rannells – Black Monday 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Lecy Goranson – The Conners 

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Ashley Park – Emily in Paris 

Jaime Pressly – Mom

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso 

BEST LIMITED SERIES

I May Destroy You 

Mrs. America

Normal People 

The Plot Against America

The Queen’s Gambit 

Small Axe 

The Undoing 

Unorthodox 

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Bad Education 

Between the World and Me 

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel 

Hamilton

Sylvie’s Love

What the Constitution Means to Me 

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

John Boyega – Small Axe

Hugh Grant – The Undoing 

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Chris Rock – Fargo 

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True

Morgan Spector – The Plot Against America

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People 

Shira Haas – Unorthodox 

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit 

Tessa Thompson – Sylvie’s Love 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Daveed Diggs – The Good Lord Bird 

Joshua Caleb Johnson – The Good Lord Bird

Dylan McDermott – Hollywood 

Donald Sutherland – The Undoing 

Glynn Turman – Fargo 

John Turturro – The Plot Against America

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION 

Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America 

Betsy Brandt – Soulmates 

Marielle Heller – The Queen’s Gambit 

Margo Martindale – Mrs. America 

Winona Ryder – The Plot Against America

Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America 

BEST TALK SHOW

Desus & Mero

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Late Night with Seth Meyers 

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert 

Red Table Talk

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty 

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill 

Marc Maron: End Times Fun 

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia 

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

BEST SHORT FORM SERIES

The Andy Cohen Diaries

Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler 

Mapleworth Murders

Nikki Fre$h 

Reno 911! 

Tooning Out the News 

The 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards air Sunday, March 7 on The CW.

RELATED CONTENT:

2021 GRAMMY Nominations: See the Full List

Spike Lee's Children Chosen as Golden Globes 2021 Ambassadors

2021 Family Film Awards Nominations: See the Full List