Cubcoats Are 50% off at the Amazon Summer Sale

Need a cute item to keep your child cozy by day and in good company by night? The Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, has some not-to-missed discounts on offer and among them is 50% off Cubcoats.

The 2-in-1 pieces come as stuffed animals, which easily convert into hoodies and thanks to the Amazon Summer Sale 2020, this super-cool Darth Vader offering is only $25. The Star Wars-themed Cubcoats are also available in this adorable Chewbacca design.

Not into Star Wars? The Amazon Big Style Sale has everyone covered with a range of other beloved children’s characters, including Spider-Man, Dayo the Dinosaur and this fun and bright Minnie Mouse option.

Made with ethically sourced, non-allergenic materials, the Cubcoats will quickly become the lucky recipient’s bestie. And, if they get a little dirty from their adventures, the items are machine-washable and safe for the dryer, with the fabric having lasted through more than 1000 test washes.

The Cubcoats are made for children between the ages of two and 10 years old and have received a National Parenting Product Award.

It's all part of the Amazon Style Sale, which comes following the postponement of Prime Day and has been offering up bargains from popular brands including Tory Burch, Levi's, Kate Spade and Ray-Ban.