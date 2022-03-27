x
Cutest Couples at the 2022 Oscars: From Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith to Kristen Steward and Dylan Meyer

Couples took the red carpet by storm at the Academy Awards. Some of the cutest couples in Hollywood stepped out for the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, with engaged pairs and longtime loves each getting their moment in the spotlight.

Best Actress nominee Kristen Stewart rocked the red carpet in Chanel shorts, alongside her fiancée, Dylan Meyer. Fellow engaged pair Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, the latter of whom appeared in the Oscars band, also glammed up the red carpet. 

Best Actor nominee Will Smith glowed alongside his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst, both of whom are nominated for their work in The Power of the Dog, turned the red carpet into a glamorous date night.

Performer Reba McEntire was all smiles as she posed with her beau, Rex Linn, while Alexis Ohanian stepped out to support his wife, Serena Williams, who attended the show in support of King Richard, which is about her father.

Ashton Kutcher and presenter Mila Kunis appeared on the red carpet days after their return from the Bahamas, while Keith Urban took a late-night flight to make the show in support of his nominated wife, Nicole Kidman.

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem also wowed on the red carpet, as did Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts, as well as Stephanie Beatriz and Brad Hoss.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter were as cute as can be on the carpet, along with the likes of Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd Brolin, Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner, Denzel and Pauletta Washington, and Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco.

Watch the video below for more from this year's Oscars.

