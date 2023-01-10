Cutest Couples at the 2023 Golden Globes: From Rihanna & A$AP Rocky to Jeremy Allen White & Addison Timlin

It was an A-list date night at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards! As the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual awards show returned to television, the stars used the occasion to have a glamorous night out together.

Jessica Betts was on hand to support her wife, Niecy Nash, whose role in Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story earned her a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Betts told ET that she's "constantly in awe" of her award-winner wife. "She deserves this so I'm not surprised," the musician gushed. "I'm gonna have fun tonight."

Angela Bassett came out victorious on Tuesday, winning Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with her husband, Courtney B. Vance, by her side.

"I stand here grateful, grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press for giving me this honor, along with Wakanda Forever," Bassett said during her acceptance speech, before referencing her husband and their two kids.

"Grateful to my amazing team who each and every day they worked along with me and beside me and on my behalf, each and every day grateful to my family, Courtney B. Vance, Bronwyn and Slater, I love you from the depths of my heart," she said.

Jeremy Allen White was also a big winner at the 2023 ceremony, and The Bear star used his Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy acceptance speech to thank his wife, Addison Timlin.

"I love you deep in my bones, thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you've done," he told her.

Expectant parents Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey stepped out in style and displayed some PDA ahead of the ceremony, at which the Flight Attendant star was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy nominee Anya Taylor-Joy stunned in yellow alongside her beau, Malcolm McRae, who was on hand to support The Menu star.

Julia Garner won her first Golden Globe on Tuesday for her work on Ozark and made sure to thank her husband, Mark Foster, in her acceptance speech. "I love you," she told him from the stage.

Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider, who are expecting twins, had a pre-baby date night on Tuesday. The Golden Globe-nominated Alaska Daily star gushed about her pregnancy in an interview with ET.

"It's been magical, it's been so wonderful," Swank said of her experience so far. "I love being pregnant and I just feel so blessed and so happy, happier than I’ve ever felt."

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz made a picture-perfect couple at Tuesday's ceremony, with the supermodel rocking a feather-laden dress while displaying some PDA with her husband on the red carpet.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky smiled inside the event, as the proud parents held hands, mingled with celebs including Angela Bassett and T.I., and laughed off a joke about her highly anticipated album.

It was a big night for Cecil B. DeMille Award winner Eddie Murphy, and his wife, Paige Butcher, was on hand every step of the way. The pair looked amazing in coordinating black looks for the occasion.

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail stunned on the red carpet. The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, wowed in glamorous looks, with The Fabelmans star sporting a unique, ruffled, off-white colored gown and Kail opting for a sleek black tux.

Gigi Paris and Glen Powell also made a bold red carpet statement, with the Top Gun: Maverick star in a classic tuxedo and his model girlfriend in a show-stopping gold gown.

Adam Scott, who was nominated for his role on Severance, stepped out for Tuesday's ceremony alongside his wife, Naomi. The couple went bold with their looks, with the actor sporting a emerald jacket and thin bow tie and his wife opting for a sparkly silver gown.

The 2023 Golden Globes airs live on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.