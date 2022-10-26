CW's 'Nancy Drew' to End With Season 4

Nancy Drew has solved her final case. The CW mystery drama, led by Kennedy McMann as the titular heroine, will officially end after the fourth season, ET has learned.

The series, which is currently in production on season 4, will premiere its final season in the new year. A premiere date will be announced later.

"We are so honored and proud to have brought Nancy Drew's iconic determination, individuality and resilience to life in a years-long collaboration with incredible creative talents in front of the camera, behind the scenes and among our studio and network partners," executive producers and co-showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor said in a joint statement. "Our hearts are full of gratitude, knowing that we are able to bring this chapter to a close with intentionality, inclusivity and kindness -- and of course with plenty of sleuthing twists, supernatural scares and star-crossed romance along the way. We are especially indebted to our wonderful fan community, whose connection with our themes and stories has meant the world to us. Season 4 will be a worthy and resonant payoff for their continued love and support."

McMann also expressed her gratitude for her four-season run leading the show. "It has been the greatest pleasure to begin my career as one small part of Nancy Drew’s endless legacy. What a privilege to walk in her shoes for as long as I have, to be inspired by her and to grow with her," the actress said. "I wish our incredible fans could feel the heart and passion of our crew that has been ever-present on and off screen, day in and day out since the very beginning. You are every bit a part of this incredible show as we are. Thank you, thank you, thank you for every ounce of passion and kindness you have shared with me and with each other.”

Nancy Drew follows the legendary teen detective as she solves mysteries -- both Earth-bound and supernatural -- in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon and Riley Smith round out the ensemble.

ET spoke with Hsu Taylor following the end of season 3, which saw the Drew Crew venturing off on separate paths.

"Season 3 was pretty epic. It was about Nancy averting a supernatural apocalypse that her 200-year-old ancestor witch was trying to do. And I think what we're most excited about for season 4 is that we're returning to our roots," Hsu Taylor told ET in January, "and we're returning to the story of a detective in her beanie and with her flashlight in a creepy graveyard at the beginning of a whole new mystery that might be Earth-bound. It might be supernatural. It might be a little bit of both. We're really excited to go back to that kind of storytelling as a bit of a palette cleanser for our audience. We're really excited to tell the story of how Nancy and Ace move forward now."