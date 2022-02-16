Cynthia Nixon Shares the One Thing She Would Have Done Differently With 'And Just Like That'

Cynthia Nixon is not backing down when it comes to her support of the Sex and the City HBO Max reboot And Just Like That. The first season of the series has now aired in its entirety, with Nixon's character, Miranda Hobbes, receiving the majority of the online criticism for her decision to divorce her husband, Steve Brady (David Eigenberg), and to start a romance with non-binary comedian Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez).

And though she stands by her character's actions, Nixon does have one regret in regard to the series.

“If I could do anything differently, I would have made sure we said to people in letters 10 feet tall: This is not Sex and the City. If you’re looking for Sex and the City, you should watch the reruns," Nixon says in a new profile for Vogue. "This is a new show for this moment and for the moment in these original characters’ lives.”

Noting that she is "fairly aware" of the criticism surrounding Miranda, she disagrees with the sentiment that the headstrong lawyer has completely changed since the franchise's beginning.

“I think that’s a bizarre reaction,” Nixon says. “First of all, I think Miranda is brave, and I think Miranda is charging forward. She doesn’t know where she’s going exactly, but she knows she has to go somewhere. And I think that’s always been true of Miranda, right? Miranda’s very smart, and she’s very tenacious, but the idea that she’s levelheaded — she’s never been levelheaded! She’s a loose cannon, a very opinionated loose cannon. She’s always been a bull in a china shop and losing her temper and blowing things up then having to backtrack when she calms down."

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Nixon compares Miranda's romantic struggles between Che and Steve to Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) love triangle with Mr. Big (Chris Noth) and Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) from the original series.

“It reminds me very much of Carrie and some of her most seminal moments of being in love with Mr. Big and trying to make herself be in love with Aidan but having an affair,” she says.

Nixon also adds that the franchise is no stranger to criticism, noting that the original series got plenty of flack for its sex-positive depiction of women.

“It’s so funny—when you’ve gotten used to something, it seems tame,” Nixon says. “And we were anything but tame. We got a lot of hate in the first few years, you know, and even beyond that. A lot of [people saying], 'Women don’t act like this, this is disgusting. These aren’t real women, these are men in drag.'"

Back in January, Nixon told ET, "I think we are very proud of our show,” adding that despite being an executive producer, star, and even director for one episode of the show, she doesn't take ownership of the plots.

"It’s my job to say that doesn’t seem right for my character. But in terms of the amazing writers, we have [been] dreaming things up. They know much better than I do," she shared.

All episodes of And Just Like That season 1 are streaming on HBO Max.