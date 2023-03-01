Damar Hamlin's Parents 'Obviously' Nervous Amid His Hospitalization, Rep Says

After suffering cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, Damar Hamlin's spokesperson, Jordon Rooney, tells ET that the athlete is fighting.

"We don't have a specific medical update at this time. He's fighting, he's pushing through," Rooney tells ET's Kevin Frazier. "He's working to get better. I think there's still a lot that that's up in the air that we can't come out publicly with a statement 'til we know what exactly is going on. It's honestly a day-by-day thing. We're just monitoring it each day to see where he's at."

Rooney shared that during the time of the medical emergency, Hamlin's mother, Nina, was in the stands and able to accompany her son to the hospital. Since then, the 24-year-old athlete's family has been by his side.

"His parents, they're fighters," Rooney says. "I mean, it's one of the best support systems that anyone could have and honestly it shows why Damar is so strong-willed and caring. I mean, they're looking out for everybody else. They're trying to help hospital staff and other people who are showing up. It's just a testament to who they are."

While Hamlin's parents are showing up for others, his rep adds that they are still feeling a bit nervous when it comes to his recovery.

"They obviously are nervous," he says. "It's a little scary for them but they're optimistic because they know Damar."

Hamlin's family is feeling the support from the Bengals organization, and are grateful to see all kinds of people rallying behind Hamlin as he recovers.

"It's been phenomenal," Rooney says about the support. "I mean, the the family has been incredibly thankful because for them, it's just a really tough moment. So to have so many people unite around this challenging time for them, I think it makes a difference. It just goes to show we can come together -- even Bengals and Bills fans can come together. The family is honestly just incredibly thankful. They just keep saying, like, they're just in disbelief. They're just like, 'Wow, this is amazing. I can't believe how good these people are to us.'"

On Tuesday, Hamlin's family released an official statement, shared by Rooney.

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support show to Damar during this challenging time," the statement read. "We are deeply move by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country."

The family's statement went on to thank the medical professionals who assisted after the incident, saying, "We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they've done."

Announcement directly from Damar’s family: pic.twitter.com/MdzgxUmVfg — Jordon Rooney (@jordonr) January 3, 2023

Hamlin's family statement ended with a request for more prayers and a note that further updates would be provided as they come in.

"Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us," the statement read. "Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them. Thank you, The Hamlin Family."

During the first quarter of Monday's matchup, Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, and both men appeared to be uninjured following the tackle. However, shortly after, Hamlin appeared to stumble and collapse on the field.

He was swiftly attended to by medical personnel, who reportedly gave the athlete CPR on the field.

Update on Damar:



His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests.



We will provide updates as we have them. — Jordon Rooney (@jordonr) January 3, 2023

He was also placed on a stretcher, given oxygen and taken to the hospital via ambulance.

NFL commissioner Robert Goodell announced the postponement of the game. The NFL also released a statement confirming that Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.

Last night, following the on-field medical emergency, Rooney offered an update. "His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat," he tweeted Monday night. "They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them."

Since the medical emergency, fans have been offering support to Hamlin by donating to his The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive GoFund Me page. So far, the donations have already far surpassed its $2,500 goal with nearly $4 million raised.

After all of the amazing support, Rooney told ET that Hamlin's family is just asking for continued prayers as the NFL star continues to recover.

"They appreciate the support and and they're going to utilize that support when the markets better to inspire the next thousands, hundreds of thousands of people," he says. "They're very big on giving to the next person. That's just who they are. The most important thing for them is they just want to say thanks. They are so incredibly thankful for everyone. And whenever I want to just keep praying for tomorrow."

On Tuesday, the NFL announced that Monday's postponed game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills will not resume this week.