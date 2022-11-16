Dan Lembo, ‘Survivor: Nicaragua’ Contestant, Dead at 75

Survivor: Nicaragua contestant Daniel Lembo has died. He was 75. According to his online obituary, the reality TV star died on Sept. 3 in his Manhattan home. No cause of death has been confirmed. Lembo’s family and friends remembered him during a funeral service held on Sept. 7.

According to his family, Lembo was a "a charismatic, larger-than-life, outgoing bon vivant."

"He loved nothing more than spending time with his children and friends – new and old," reads his family's tribute. "On weekends he enjoyed softball in Bridgehampton with friends. Daniel will be remembered as a friend to all and a father to two."

Lembo’s two sons, Matthew and Michael, honored their father with personal messages of remembrance.

"Thank you for being my Dad. You were a happy person. You were my best friend. I will miss you. Love you, Dad. Matt," Matthew wrote.

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

"Dad, No matter the situation, you were always there for me. You were my first phone call. You were my travel buddy... every weekend, we would take our trips. From skiing in Vermont, looking at homes in the Hamptons, a sunny weekend in Miami, or a Yankees' playoff game, we were always together. I will miss you. I love you. Michael," added Michael.

Lembo put his charismatic personality on display during his run on Survivor: Nicaragua. The real estate agent was 63 when he competed on the show during its 21st season.

Although he did not perform well during the challenges, he still made it to the final five, before being voted off the island.

Following his exit, Lembo told People why he decided to compete.

"I didn't play Survivor for money," he told the publication. "I wanted the adventure. I'm the type of guy who sees a challenge and thinks, 'I could do that.' So I wanted to be part of this crazy game — and I did pretty well, I'd say! I made it really far."

Lembo is survived by his two sons, their spouses, five grandchildren and his former wife, Barbara.