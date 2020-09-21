Dan Levy Wins Emmy No. 3 With Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for 'Schitt's Creek'

Dan Levy just won his first acting Emmy. The performer, who earned a total of four nominations for writing, directing and producing Schitt’s Creek, took home the prize for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. The win came after his trophies for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.

"Come on! Oh no!" Levy said as he accepted his award during Sunday’s 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards.

"OK, the internet's about to turn on me. I'm so sorry," he continued. "First of all, I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the six-year master class that was led by ... Eugene Levy and the magnificent Catherine O'Hara, who led by example. They led without ego, and they led by excitement."

"As actors, we were given the safety and security to do what we wanted... so, thank you. And to Annie Murphy, I would not be up here if it were not for you being my other half," the actor went on, praising his co-star.

Levy concluded, "This has been the greatest experience of my life. Thank you to my incredible team... this is a night to remember, and I cannot thank the Academy enough for their generosity. This is completely overwhelming, and I thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you."

On Sunday, a few Schitt's Creek cast members, including Levy, watched the Emmys together in Toronto, while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

and our Roses have arrived! pic.twitter.com/JuFHlsVUZd — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) September 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Levy's accolade comes after the final season of the beloved Pop TV series, which earned a total of 15 nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series and a nomination for his father, Eugene, in the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category. Eugene and Catherine O'Hara both won in their respective categories earlier in the night.

After the nominations, including the four for Levy, were announced in July, co-star Annie Murphy joked that “the man is not going to be able to fit his head through the doorway after all this.”

“I mean, he has worked so, so hard on this show, and it certainly would not be anywhere close to what it is without him, so he deserves every single nomination and hopefully award that's coming at him,” she added.

The 2020 Primetime Emmys hosted by Jimmy Kimmel were broadcast live on ABC.