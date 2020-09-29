'Dancing With the Stars': Anne Heche Says She's 'Never' Going to Be in the Bottom 2 Again (Exclusive)

Anne Heche was in the bottom two on Monday night's episode of Dancing With the Stars -- and she doesn't want to be there again. The actress and her partner, Keo Motsepe, found themselves up for elimination, with the judges choosing to save them over Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov.

"Do you wanna walk the plank because I don't," Heche tells ET moments after escaping elimination. "That's not the position I want to be in, nor is it the position I want my partner to be in."

Motsepe thinks that the experience will ultimately drive them to work harder moving forward as a team.

"It's a push because I feel like sometimes when you do well, you become comfortable," he says.

After being in the bottom two, Heche assures her partner, "That's never going to happen to us again."

Heche and Motsepe performed a Quickstep to "Zero to Hero" from Hercules on Monday's Disney Night, earning a score of 15/30 from the judges. They had previously received 18/30 on each other their first two dances this season.

On Monday, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough all offered critiques and tips on what they'd like the couple to work on; Inaba said they should "recalibrate the partnership."

The fun-loving pair also have insane chemistry despite their 21-year age gap. During Monday's package, Heche called Motsepe a "30-year-old god," admiring his physique during their Hercules-themed dance.

"I'm not going to deny reality,' Heche quips to ET. "And that's been another part of the gift of being in this world with him. I'm not blind. What does anybody else think he is? He's a 30-year-old god. Like, hello! Why don't I just state the truth?"

The actress has plans to help her dance partner find a life partner, saying, "By the way, he's single so I'd like to find him a girlfriend before I get too weepy about how cute he is... He's too young for me so somebody else better come and [snatch] him up."

But Motsepe doesn't necessarily agree with Heche's comment, joking, "Who said [I'm] too young for [you]?"

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.