'Dancing With the Stars' Reveals Season 30 Cast: Olivia Jade, Matt James and More

The star-studded cast list for season 30 of Dancing With the Stars is finally here!

ABC unveiled the 15 celebrities who will be competing for the mirrorball trophy on Wednesday's Good Morning America, and needless to say, there will be a lot of star power in the ballroom when the new season kicks off on Sept. 20.

So, without further ado, here's the full official cast list:

OLIVIA JADE

MATT JAMES

AMANDA KLOOTS

JIMMIE ALLEN

CHRISTINE CHIU

KENYA MOORE

SUNISA "SUNI" LEE

JOJO SIWA

BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN

CODY RIGSBY

IMAN SHUMPERT

MARTIN KOVE

MELANIE C.

MELORA HARDIN

MIKE "THE MIZ" MIZANIN

The season will certainly be one for the books, as Siwa will be paired with a partner of the same-sex for the first time in show history. All partnerships will be revealed live during premiere night.

"When I read the email it was like, 'Would JoJo prefer to dance with a girl or with a boy?' And I was like, 'Wait, that's an option? Let's absolutely do it!'" the Dance Moms alum recalled. "It was a like, 'Whoa, I'm changing the future' [moment], because I have such a kid demographic. It's making it acceptable, and I love that and I'm so proud of that."

Plus, fans should "expect the unexpected," as pro dancer Lindsay Arnold teased to ET, with bigger and better sets, lighting and more for the milestone season.

As we patiently await for more details on premiere night, hear more about Siwa's history-making partnership in the video below!