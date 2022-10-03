'Dancing With the Stars' Thrills With Stylish James Bond Night -- See the Best Dances of the Night! (Recap)

Dancing With the Stars returned Monday with a steamy, sultry night of dances all themed around the iconic James Bond film franchise -- and the stars all stepped up to the challenge with some impressive, classy performances.

Host Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro emceed the proceedings as returning judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli critiqued and scored the slate of celebs' exciting numbers, which were all set to some famed James Bond themes and tunes that encapsulated the timeless class of the iconic, tuxedo-clad spy.

Here's a look at some of the best numbers of the night, and the celebs who are already leading the pack as front runners in the race for the Mirrorball trophy -- and scroll to the bottom to see who got eliminated at the end of week 3!

Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas

My fav part omgg her walk , SHE KILLED THATTTT @charlidamelio pic.twitter.com/Eq6hq5oZja — Gabby (fan acc) (@softiiecharlii) October 4, 2022

The show kicked things off by bringing out the season's best celeb dancer, and she didn't fail to live up to expectations. Charli was cheered on from the audience by her famous pals Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, and it seemed like they provided some real magic. Charli and Mark managed to pull off a dance that was impressive enough to earn them the first '9' of the season from Bruno!

Style of Dance: Rumba

Song: "No Time to Die" by Billie Eilish

Judges' Feedback: Derek called their routine a "dark and dangerous take on the rumba."

"I am all shaken, stirred and smitten by you," Bruno marveled. "You've turned into the ultimate femme fatale."

Final Score (Carrie Ann, Len, Derek, Bruno): 33 (8, 8, 8, 9).



Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

Daniel Durant amazes me. Anything is possible, if you put your mind to it.#DWTS pic.twitter.com/zp4bKLZCMq — Frank Mena-Morrison 🦄🏳️‍🌈 (@Frank_i7) October 4, 2022

While the rumba is a much slower style of dance than what Daniel has done in past weeks -- and he was clearly concerned about not being able to feel the beats and notes like with some of his faster dances -- Daniel and Britt connected with undeniable chemistry and the actor embodied the spirit of Bond entirely.

Style of Dance: Rumba

Song: "The World Is Not Enough" by Garbage

Judges' Feedback: "What I loved, you took command of that dance," Len said. "You were leading that dance... you were in complete control and I congratulate you!"

"You are an absolute leading man!" Derek added.

Final Score: 31 (8, 7, 8, 8)



Jordan Sparks and Brandon Armstrong

Even though Jordan said she was worried about pulling off looking sexy and sensual in her number, the rumba provided the perfect opportunity for the songstress to show off her sultry side -- and it showed the judges what she's capable of when it comes to the range of her personality.

Style of Dance: Rumba

Song: "Licence to Kill" by Gladys Knight

Judges' Feedback: "You have a natural, authentic sensuality that oozes out of you... and it carried you through the rougher parts," Carrie Ann shared.

Derek called the dance "really well done," but warned her about her turns as well, and all the judges gave her the kind of technical feedback they usually only share with the contestants they think can go the distance.

Final Score: 29 (7, 7, 7, 8)



Selma Blair and Sasha Farber

There's no stopping Selma Blair! Health issues be damned, Selma is in it to win it, and she's not afraid to show off both a vulnerability and a sensuality with her routines. incorporating a blindfold and one truly stunning, shimmering, classic Hollywood gown, the actress wowed from moment one.

Style of Dance: Rumba

Song: "For Your Eyes Only" by Sheena Easton

Judges' Feedback: There was a beautiful vulnerability to your dance that draws all of us in," Carrie Ann shared. "You are such an artist when you dance. Every move is like a gazelle."

"I thought you had great control and I thought you danced it very well," Len added.

Final Score: 28 (7, 7, 7, 7)



Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Embodying the style and class of a real 007, Wayne Brady hit the dance floor in a white tux carrying a briefcase full of secrets and pulled off a tango with Witney that was full of story as well as style and it paid off big.

Style of Dance: Tango

Song: "The Name's Bond... James Bond" -- David Arnold & Nicholas Dodd

Judges' Feedback: I'll tell you, you are a smooth operator... that was the best tango so far this season!" Derek praised.

Final Score: 33 (8, 8, 8, 9)



Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev

After this nearly flawless week 3 Argentine tango, Heidi proved she isn't going to just let her daughter stroll her way to the Mirrorball trophy. Instead, she plans to give her a run for her money and if Heidi and Artem can keep pulling off performances like this, we could see the mother and daughter face off in the finals.

Style of Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: "Another Way to Die" by Jack White & Alicia Keys

Judges' Feedback: "Mama D, that was your best dance yet! That was so fantastic! Well done, really great job," Derek shared.

Meanwhile, Bruno praised the performance as a "proper Argentine Tango."

Final Score: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)



Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

Shangela is a superstar! She and Gleb have great chemistry. Len is right about stretching out those legs-- good note. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/CTSQ7mAQ6K — Kristyn Burtt 💃🏼 (@KristynBurtt) October 4, 2022

Shangela hit the floor like a golden goddess and together the pair delivered a routine that lit the stage on fire and brought the roof down! Shangela's chemistry with Gleb is red hot -- and that's to say nothing of how Shangela seems to known how to make Len smile like nobody else.

Style of Dance: Rumba

Song: "GoldenEye" by Tina Turner

Judges' Feedback: "Damn girl, that was fierce!" Carrie Ann exclaimed. "That was the living definition of fierce. That was hot!"

Final Score: 30 (8, 7, 7, 8)



Joseph Baena and Alexis Warr

You could tell how happy Joseph was. He knew he did a great job.#DWTS pic.twitter.com/zidikraFj7 — Ellys Gone Fishing (@TVPartyPlanner) October 4, 2022

The cards have been stacked against Joseph for the past two weeks after his first pro-partner, Daniella Karagach, caugh COVID-19, and Alexis Warr had to step up in her place. This week, the Argentine tango and Joseph's charisma came together to create the perfect situation for him to show off his skills -- and he answered the call.

Style of Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: "Writing's on the Wall" by Sam Smith

Judges' Feedback: Len shared, "I think it was your best dance to date,"

"You're a great dancer, Joseph, you really are. It was so clean," Derek chimed in.

Carrie Ann said they had "natural, beautiful, breathtaking finesse."

Final Score: 29 (8, 7, 7, 7)



Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

In his feedback for Gabby's dance this week, Bruno compared her to legendary dancer Cyd Charisse -- and that's about the best compliment you could possibly pay. Gabby and Val's electric chemistry and her incredible body control in this week's flashy, high-energy cha-cha-cha really did prove to be a highlight of the entire season thus far.

Style of Dance: Cha-cha-cha

Song: "Die Another Day" by Madonna

Judges' Feedback: I am torn, because it was fantastic, you're an amazing dancer... but I want you to relax a little bit more," Carrie Ann shared.

That was a great way to finish week three," Len said. "It was crisp like a Pringle!"

Final Score: 33 (8, 8, 8, 9)



The Elimination

After all the James Bond-inspired routines were danced, and the votes were cast, it came time to find out which couple would be getting cast out like a spy in the cold.

The two couples in the bottom were among the lowest scoring of the night: Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke as well as Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel.

So it came down to the judges' vote, and they were unanimous in their decision to save Sam Champion, and send Cheryl Ladd home.

Dancing With the Stars streams live Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.