Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor Engaged After 5 Years of Dating

Dane Cook has someone to laugh with for the rest of his life! The 50-year-old comedian popped the question to his longtime love, Kelsi Taylor -- and she said yes.

Taylor, a 23-year-old fitness instructor, shared the news on her Instagram. “Fiancé has a nice ring to it 💍,” she wrote next to a photo of her standing in a red dress while Cook is down on one knee. “The secret’s out! @danecook and I are engaged ✨ A couple weeks ago, Dane got on one knee and asked me to be his wife and I couldn’t have asked for a more perfect moment. I love this man and love spending my life with him. I can’t wait for what’s to come."

Taylor also took to her Instagram Stories to share the same image, and another close-up shot of her and the Good Luck Chuck star right after the special moment.

According to People, Cook popped the question on July 13 in York Beach, Maine, the place where the two had their first date.

"I was asking my best friend, the woman who I've shared some of the greatest times of my life with, to marry me so we can start the next chapter our of lives together,” he tells the publication. “I was also thinking of how absolutely stunning she looked."

Alison Buck/Getty Images

The engagement comes two months after the couple celebrated their five-year anniversary. Taylor took to her Instagram to share a mirror selfie of her and Cook to mark the occasion. “5 YEARS, BABY! Boyfriend, bestie, cheerleader, bringer of happiness, that’s my @danecook ,” she wrote. “Whether it’s a deep convo or a tv-binging night, I love every second with you. Wouldn’t trade it for the world. Let’s have the sweetest day together !! Love you always.”

Cook and Taylor began their relationship in 2016. Two years later, the comedian spoke about their 26-year age gap.

When asked what advice he would give to couples who are in "age gap relationships," Cook jokingly replied, "The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart."