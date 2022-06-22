Dani Hampson's Family Speaks Out After She Dies on Her and Tom Mann's Wedding Day

Dani Hampson’s family is speaking out following the news of her tragic death. On Monday, Hampson’s fiancé, Tom Mann, shared that she died at the age of 34 on Saturday, which was supposed to be their wedding day.

Days later, the dancer’s family took to social media to pay tribute. Dani’s father, Martin Hampson, shared a picture on his personal Instagram of his daughter smiling with her and Mann’s son, Bowie.

“These are words that no parent should ever have to write. Last Saturday our beloved daughter Danielle was taken from us, only hours after what should have been one of the highlights of her life, the day she was to marry the love of her life Tom,” Martin wrote.

“She was the beating heart of our family, the loving, successful, intelligent daughter who always put everybody before herself, and as a result was loved by everyone. She will always be my little princess, the love of mums life, the sister Andy adored, Helenas BFF, Tom's true love, and of course Bowies amazing mummy. We are all devastated and utterly heartbroken. People say the hurt will ease in time, but as it stands we are broken. Danielle, we will love you forever. Sleep tight sweetheart, sleep tight xxxx,” he added.

Dani’s brother, Andrew, dedicated a sweet message to his sister on his respective Instagram account.

“On the 17th June, my beautiful sister Danielle was finally about to marry the love of her life Tom. Tragically, my sister never made it to the wedding. I wanted to have an opportunity to express just what Danielle meant to me and the void she is going to leave in all our lives,” he wrote next to a black-and-white photo.

“For as long as I can remember Danielle has been my best friend. I took great pleasure in taking the mick out of her at every opportunity and she reciprocated, but the love we had for each other was immeasurable," he continued. "When people who didn’t know us asked if we got on well I would say perfectly, we never argued, just the very occasional brother and sister tiff.”

Andrew ended the message by celebrating Dani’s achievements.

“The career she made for herself filled me with so much pride it made me want to burst, I couldn’t wait for people to ask what she did for a living so I could brag about her achievements. Her greatest achievement however was the way she had taken to becoming a mother and I promise you Danielle, the world will know just what an extraordinary human being Bowie’s mum was," he wrote. "The outpouring of love we have already witnessed is a testament to the wonderful person you were. I wish we could have just one last hug, drink, laugh together and I could have the opportunity to tell you, you were everything to me. I will love you forever, my beautiful sister.”

Dani's cause of death has not been released. Following the news of her death, Tom’s comments were flooded with condolences and thoughts from Lewis Capaldi, Ellie Goulding, Emma Bunton of the Spice Girls and more.

Dani and Tom were originally supposed to get married in 2020. However, the couple had to postpone their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Outside of her work in PR, Dani was also a dancer. Her last appearance was in Harry Styles’ 2021 music video for “Treat People With Kindness.” She also danced alongside the Spice Girls and Take That.