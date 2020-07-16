Daniel Gillies Files for Divorce From Rachael Leigh Cook 1 Year After Announcing Split

Actor Daniel Gillies, 44, filed for divorce from wife Rachael Leigh Cook on July 10, ET confirms. The news comes over a year after the pair announced their separation.

Gillies and Cook revealed they were going their separate ways on June 13, 2019, after nearly 15 years of marriage. The couple -- who started dating in 2001 and tied the knot in August 2004 -- share two kids, 6-year-old daughter Charlotte and 5-year-old son Theodore.

In a July 2019 interview with ET, Cook shared that she and Gillies had yet to tell their kids about their split.

"Daniel's actually filming in New Zealand for almost three months now, and so we can't formally talk to them about what's going on until he's back, because otherwise what it means is dad disappeared," she said. "That's far from anything Daniel would ever do, or myself. He's hopelessly devoted to them and we're going to get through this together. He's an amazing person and I still consider him my very best friend, and we'll make it one way or another."

According to Cook, her and Gillies' friends weren't that surprised by their split. "The funniest part about this was nobody was that surprised. That almost surprised me the most. Everyone was like 'Oh, what else? What should we have for dinner?'" she shared.

"[But] I get [why fans might be sad]," Cook added. "I take it very personally usually when couples break up... But, you know, we got married when I was 24. I think we were just a little bit ahead of the curve, so it feels like we're first, and that's hard, but I don't know. I still love him to death, and he's gone and I miss him, but we're just going to forge a new path forward."

