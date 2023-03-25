Daniel Radcliffe and Longtime Girlfriend Erin Drake Expecting First Child Together

Congratulations are in order for Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime girlfriend Erin Drake, who are expecting their first child together!

A rep for the Harry Potter star confirmed to ET that Drake is pregnant. Us Weekly, which first broke the story, also obtained photos of Drake showing off her baby bump while out and about this week in New York City. In the photos, Drake, 38, is seen wearing black hoodie and matching leggings. She decked out the outfit with a peacoat and orange boots.

Radcliffe, 33, kept things pretty cash with a blue puffer jacket, black khakis and a bright, multi-color beanie.

The couple has kept things relatively on the down low ever since meeting on the set of his 2013 film, How to Kill Your Darlings. Just over a year ago, the couple made a rare red carpet appearance together for the New York City premiere of his film, The Lost City. Prior to that, they hadn't made a red carpet appearance since the 2014 Tony Awards.

In 2015, Radcliffe opened up to Playboy magazine about falling for Darke while filming an intimate scene together in the movie.

"That's a wonderful record of us flirting for the first time," Radcliffe said at the time. "There's no acting going on -- not from my end, anyway. There's a moment when she makes me laugh, and I'm laughing as me and not as my character. She was incredibly funny and smart. I knew I was in trouble."