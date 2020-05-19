Daniel Radcliffe Says It’s ‘Super Weird’ That ‘Harry Potter’ Co-Star Rupert Grint Is a Dad Now

Daniel Radcliffe's just as freaked out that the Harry Potter cast is at the age to become parents as the rest of us are! The 30-year-old former boy wizard appeared via video chat on Monday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where he was asked about his on-screen bestie Rupert Grint (aka Ron Weasley) becoming a first-time father.

"Yes, I texted him the other day, actually, just being like, I'm so happy for him," Radcliffe revealed. "It's very, very cool."

Grint and his girlfriend, Georgia Groome, welcomed a baby girl earlier this month. He is the first of the principal Potter cast to have a child.

But the former child star did admit that the new milestone was a strange one for him as well. "It's also super weird for me to think that we are all of the age where we're having children, but we definitely are and it's really cool," Radcliffe said.

Noting that many people grew up watching himself, Grint, and Emma Watson in the Potter films, he added that the cast's aging doesn't always rub others the right way.

"We're all just a terrible yardstick for how old you are," he quipped. "I remember when I turned 30, a lot of people in my life were really depressed to find out that had happened."

Back in 2019, Radcliffe admitted that he himself has starting a family on the brain as he enters into his 30s.

Speaking with The Jakarta Post, the British star, who has been in a longterm relationship with actress Erin Darke for several years, said, “I would like to start directing in my 30s and try to get at least one film made before I turn 40. And at some point, not immediately, but in a few years from now, I’ll probably be thinking about starting a family. So to get to my 40s and be a dad and have directed one film, I think I’d be very happy.”

