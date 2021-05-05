Danielle Fishel Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2, Announces on Her 40th Birthday

Surprise! Danielle Fishel decided to share the news that she's pregnant with baby No. 2 on a special occasion -- her 40th birthday.

The Boy Meets World actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, cradling her baby bump in an adorable printed mini-dress and white sneakers.

"I couldn't be more grateful to enter my 40's with my amazing husband and son, excitedly expecting the arrival of baby boy #2," Fishel wrote.

The mother of 1-year-old son Adler also reflected on the past four decades of her life.

"I've never been more excited or hopeful for the next decade of my life," she added. "I had a beautiful childhood, teenage years I still dream about, my 20's were insane (and mostly miserable) and my 30's brought me lows and highs but eventually I leveled out to a place of security. Security in who I am, what I believe, and with whom I want to spend precious time."

Fishel and her husband, Jensen Karp, welcomed baby Adler in June 2019 and previously opened up to ET about spending her son's first few days in the NICU.

"We were emotional, we were confused, we were exhausted, we were sleeping on that tiny little bed in his room and they made sure that we felt like we had advocates, that we had answers to our questions," Fishel told ET of the hospital staff at the time. "They encouraged us to learn as much as we could and ask as much as we could."

