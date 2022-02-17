'Darcey & Stacey': Watch Georgi Propose to Darcey for the Second Time (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé star Darcey is engaged to her "hot, sexy Bulgarian" beau for the second time. After a messy split last season on Darcey & Stacey, in this exclusive clip from the season finale of season 3 of Darcey & Stacey, Georgi proposes again.

Georgi has been attempting to win back Darcey this season after she broke off their engagement when he contacted her infamous ex, fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Jesse. Although Darcey's close friends have been vocal about their reservations about Georgi, after a romantic trip to Miami, Florida, it's clear the two are fully back on. In this clip, Georgi proposes for the second time, but this time in front of Darcey's daughters, Aniko and Aspen. Darcey, of course, says yes after Georgi went down on one knee on the beach.

"I feel happy, surprised, this moment -- I'll never forget it, because I know there is love in our hearts," Darcey tells cameras. "This moment is everything and the fact that my daughters are right here, by our side, means so much to me."

"A year ago, I truly don't think we were ready to get engaged," she continues. "And now, it feels right, and I believe in us."

The season finale of Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

ET spoke with Darcey and Stacey in January, and Darcey admitted that she still had feelings for Georgi after their split.

"In this relationship, it had a lot of love, he had a lot of love to give," she reflected. "In relationships you have to be on the same page at the same time, have the same dreams, visions, and I just really wanted us to be both transparent in our feelings and where we saw the relationship going. I didn't want to waste his time or my time and, you know, the love that we have for each other will be there. There's a flame that's lit and, you know, in life, everybody has relationship issues and I would always just want to make it right."

Stacey added, "She wanted to make it work and whatever makes Darcey happy, I'm happy. The bottom line is our family just wants Darcey happy."