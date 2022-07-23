'Daredevil: Born Again' Series Coming to Disney+ in Spring 2024

Hell's Kitchen favorite vigilante is returning to the small screen! Marvel announced a new Daredevil series, Daredevil: Born Again, is set to premiere on Disney+ in Spring 2024.

Marvel president Kevin Feige shared the exciting news as he announced the studio's Phase 5 slate during their Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday night. Daredevil: Born Again will be an 18-episode series, with Charlie Cox reprising his role as the titular hero, Matt Murdoch, and Vincent D'Onofrio returning as Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin. (Fans also caught a glimpse of Daredevil in costume at the tail end of the new trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.)

Daredevil previously ran for three seasons on Netflix, starring Cox, D'Onofrio, Elden Henson as Franklin "Foggy" Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Élodie Yung as Elektra Natchio, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, aka The Punisher and more.

Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again, an Original series starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, streaming Spring 2024 on @DisneyPlus. #SDCC2022

D'Onofrio spoke to ET last December about reprising his Kingpin role on the Hawkeye Disney+ series, and how he hoped to explore the character further.

"It's open-ended in so many ways," the actor said of his character's potential future in the MCU. "It's not open-ended in just Hawkeye, but it's open-ended for me as an actor, too. I'm left in this kind of great, wonderful, mysterious position where I don't what's next."

D'Onofrio noted that it's not the first time he's been faced with the question of whether or not his character will return, but added that it's "no secret" that he hopes to play Fisk again in the future.



"I think there's a lot of facets of this character that haven't been explored yet. And I really want to do that," he said. "When I was doing research for Daredevil and trying to develop how I was going to play him... I think I read everything, basically, and there are so many storylines that I would like to explore."

The actor, who grew up reading Marvel comics like Spider-Man, Daredevil, Punisher and Captain America, also noted that there's plenty of ways that the Kingpin could insert his hulking presence in the MCU's future productions.



"Fisk is in Punisher, Daredevil and Spider-Man," he said of the comic canon. "And then I consider what's going on now and how he could fall into place in so many other things. I mean, these are only hopes and dreams of an actor, so who knows?"

So, who else from the Netflix series would D'Onofrio like to see again in the MCU?



"I mean, all of them," he admitted. "I think everybody did such a great job, but I do have to say that Deborah [Ann Woll], her Karen Page was just perfection, I think."



"I actually had the pleasure of doing a pretty iconic scene with her, when it comes to the fans of Daredevil," he shared, recalling Karen's first confrontation with Fisk in season 3, when she admits to killing Fisk's right-hand man, James Wesley.

"It really is only popular for one reason, in my mind. And that's because of the talent of Deborah," D'Onofrio added. "Her Karen Page needs to be explored. In a perfect world, I would think that her character would be explored."