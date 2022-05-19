Dave Chappelle's Alleged Attacker Charged With Attempted Murder Over Past Stabbing Incident

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Thursday that his office filed an attempted murder charge against Isaiah Lee, the same man charged with attacking Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl earlier this month.

Lee, 23, faces one count of attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his roommate in December. He pleaded not guilty and will return to court on June 2.

"The publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this crime," said Gascón. According to the District Attorney's statement, the stabbing victim recognized Lee from the coverage of Chappelle's attack and the police used this information to track him down.

Chappelle was nearing the end of his performance at the Netflix Is a Joke Festival on May 3 when Lee allegedly jumped on the stage and attacked the 48-year-old comedian. Lee was later seen in a video outside the venue on a stretcher with a bent elbow, and was reportedly taken to the hospital for "superficial injuries." Chappelle was not injured.



The next day, Chappelle's rep told ET that the comedian "is fully cooperating with the active police investigation into this incident."

At a performance a few days later, an eyewitness said Chappelle spoke to Lee Tuesday night shortly after the alleged attack but just before he was hauled away by police. Chappelle claims Lee told him the attack was all about getting attention for his grandmother, who had been forced out of her neighborhood due to gentrification.

Lee’s new attempted murder case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.