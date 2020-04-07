David and Victoria Beckham Share the Sweetest Messages on Their 21st Wedding Anniversary

Happy 21st wedding anniversary to David and Victoria Beckham! The gorgeous couple celebrated another year of wedded bliss on Saturday, and couldn't help but share sweet messages for one another. Both posted a video collage filled with photos of themselves and their family, with the former soccer star's set to "Say You'll Be There" by the Spice Girls.

"Well about 23 years ago I was sat in a room with Gary Neville and the spice girls were on the TV and I turned around to him and said 'ohhhh I like that one in the little black catsuit' 😄" David wrote. "Who would have thought that all these years later we are celebrating 21 years of marriage and have 4 of the most beautiful and perfect kids.. Thank you & Happy Anniversary I Love You ♥️ @victoriabeckham."

Victoria's video was set to Elton John's "Something About the Way You Look Tonight."

"I can’t believe it has been 21 years since we said 'I do,'" the fashion designer wrote in part. "Four children, four dogs, so much laughter and I love you more each day."

Their three sons -- Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15 -- also celebrated their parents' wedding day, posting heartwarming notes on their Instagrams.

Just a couple days before their anniversary, Victoria looked posh in an all-white ensemble, asking her followers what she should wear for her "date night."

"It’s me and @davidbeckham’s 21st wedding anniversary this weekend so I’m getting ready for date night! What do you think I should wear? x vb," she captioned the mirror pic.

ET spoke with the former Spice Girl back in 2019, where she gushed about her husband.

"David is such a great husband, such a great dad and the most incredible business partner that anybody could ever want," she expressed. "He really supports me in what I do."

In February, the retired athlete sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show and opened up about the sweet keepsake he's held on to from the first time he and his wife ever chatted.

"She came to watch me at a game in London with her manager at the time, and one of the other Spice Girls," David said, recalling the first time he laid eyes on her in person. While they weren't able to connect that first time, she came back a week later to watch another game, this time in Manchester, and David recalled, "We talked for about an hour in the players' lounge."

"She'd had a couple of drinks, so I decided to try and get her number," David remembered. "She had actually gotten the train up that day, so she wrote her number down on her train ticket. Which I still have!"

For more on the couple, watch below.