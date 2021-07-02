David Beador Welcomes First Child With Wife Lesley

David Beador is a father of four. He and his wife, Lesley Cook, have welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Anna.

Lesley confirmed Anna's arrival on Instagram on Saturday. The little one joins David's three daughters with ex-wife Shannon Beador, 19-year-old Sophie and 16-year-old twins Stella and Adeline, as well as Lesley's daughter and son.

"Our first sunset with our sweet little Anna. (Pronounced Ah-na)," Lesley a sweet pic of herself and David. Anna is snuggled up in her mom's arms in the photo, while Lesley and David smile wide for the camera.

David proposed to Lesley in January, three years after they met at a SoulCycle class in 2017, and they married last fall. Shannon filed for divorce from David in December 2017, and ET learned in April 2019 that the former couple had privately finalized their divorce.

"Shannon is glad it's finally over. She is ready for her next chapter," a source told ET at the time.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star tearfully confessed that she and David were officially going their separate ways during the show's season 12 reunion -- after years of them trying to rebuild their relationship following David's extramarital affair.

During a July 2018 interview with ET, Shannon said she had found a "new identity" post-split. "I think that I've always been kind of a fun person, but I feel like I'm back, so to speak. And, you know, I'm in control of myself,” she said."I get to make my own decisions and I'm excited about that."