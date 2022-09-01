David Beckham Celebrates Son Romeo's 20th Birthday With Shaving Throwback Video

David and Victoria Beckham are celebrating their son, Romeo on his 20th birthday. On Thursday, the proud parents took to Instagram to share sweet birthday wishes for their middle son, including an adorable throwback video.

“Happy Birthday my big boy 💜 Just so u know dad will always film these moments 😂.. No more a teen 😩 we love you so much and are so proud of you @romeobeckham 💙 @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven ❤️,” the former soccer star captioned a video of Romeo shaving.

In the clip, a younger Romeo carefully begins to shave as his dad guides him through the coming-of-age task.

Romeo reacted to his father's post in the comments. “Dad 🤣🤣,” the birthday boy wrote.

Victoria took to her respective Instagram account with a touching message. “Happy Birthday @romeobeckham! You have the kindest heart and the sweetest soul. We love you and are so so proud of the incredible young man you have become. You light up a room the moment you walk in, you’re hardworking and talented, we couldn’t be prouder of you Romeo 💕 Happy Birthday 🥳 @davidbeckham,” the designer wrote.

Romeo replied in the comments with two red heart emojis.

The former Spice Girl’s birthday wishes for her son didn’t stop there. On her stories, Victoria shared a series of throwback pictures of her and David’s son. Ending the chain of photos, the proud mom shared a picture of Romeo as a toddler dressed in a soccer uniform and kicking a ball.

David Beckham/Instagram

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

“He turned his dream into a reality through hard work,” she said of the athlete.

David Beckham/Instagram

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

David and Victoria's son, Cruz, 17, took to his Instagram Stories to wish his brother a happy birthday. “Love you bro. Can’t believe u 20 x,” he captioned a selfie of him and Romeo.

David and Victoria are also parents to Brooklyn, 23, and Harper, 11.