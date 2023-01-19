David Crosby Dead at 81: Celebs Post Touching Tributes to Music Icon

David Crosby, a founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, died on Thursday at the age of 81. News of the iconic musician's death hit hard with many of his former bandmates, famous friends and fans.

In a statement shared with Variety on Thursday, his wife, Jan Dance, confirmed the sad news, revealing that the singer-songwriter-guitarist died after a battle with "a long illness."

"It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us," the statement read.

"His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched," the statement continued. "We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."

The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson was one of the first to share a tribute and some memories of Crosby, writing, "I don’t know what to say other than I’m heartbroken to hear about David Crosby."

"David was an unbelievable talent - such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person. I just am at a loss for words," Wilson wrote on Twitter. "Love & Mercy to David’s family and friends. Love, Brian"

I don’t know what to say other than I’m heartbroken to hear about David Crosby. David was an unbelievable talent - such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person. I just am at a loss for words. Love & Mercy to David’s family and friends. Love, Brian pic.twitter.com/Hjht7LeGiv — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 19, 2023

Melissa Etheridge also mourned the loss of the musician -- who was also the biological father of two of her children -- and she share a photo of herself and Crosby sitting together and playing music.

"I am grieving the loss of my friend Beckett and Bailey’s biological father, David. He gave me the gift of family. I will forever be grateful to him, Django, and Jan. His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come. A true treasure," she wrote.

The official account for The Doors shared their own tribute, writing, "The world has lost yet another ethereal fixture of the ‘60s peace and love movement."

"A legend within his own right, and every group he was a part of," the tribute share, "coming up in the same era as The Doors, David Crosby had the voice and song writing abilities that made him completely unique..."

Here are some of the many touching tributes shared in Crosby's memory.'

I can't begin to say how influential Crosby, Stills and Nash were for me. I'm grateful David Crosby lived, and so very sad he's gone. — rosanne cash (@rosannecash) January 19, 2023

David Crosby stuck to his guns. A difficult and gifted man. Whose talent and taste was immense. His harmonious voice still echoes in Laurel Canyon. A proud man who said what he said, and felt what he felt with no apology. A brilliant songwriter, and an American Icon, RIP. pic.twitter.com/lwL5emAdQ3 — Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) January 19, 2023

Sometimes I pinch myself when I look back at the people I worked with who I admired as a kid.



I repped David Crosby on different occasions. He was his own man. He could be cantankerous, he could be a pussycat. That was Cros.



About as real as you could get.



Long Time Gone 1969 pic.twitter.com/BIylD1b0I7 — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) January 19, 2023

David Crosby passed away today at the age of 81.



In 2009 Paul Simon, David Crosby, and Graham Nash performed a cover of the Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun” at the 25th anniversary of the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame. RIP… pic.twitter.com/U8NXEsImv6 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 19, 2023

We are so sad to hear of the passing of the legendary David Crosby, a man of unbelievable talent. As a small tribute, here’s our cover of CSNY’s “Teach Your Children”. Rest in Peace, David. https://t.co/J2Lqpzt8to pic.twitter.com/6bCaQdaBbh — HANSON (@hansonmusic) January 19, 2023

Grateful for the time we had with David Crosby. We’ll miss him a lot. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) January 19, 2023

Tonight at 7pm PST my friends and neighborhood will howl and then blast CSN to honor this beautiful soul and legend. If you do this, please send me videos RIP David Crosby!! We love you. pic.twitter.com/F2LKMmm9LY — christina applegate (@1capplegate) January 19, 2023

Tom counted David Crosby as a friend and a hero. He visited often at his house in the valley. He was funny, provocative and electric with talent. His contribution to music will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and love to his family, bandmates and fans. pic.twitter.com/JsUOj2xT5R — Tom Petty (@tompetty) January 19, 2023