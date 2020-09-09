David Harbour and Lily Allen Marry in Las Vegas: Pics

Congratulations to David Harbour and Lily Allen! ET can confirm that the 35-year-old singer and the 45-year-old actor got married on Monday, Sept. 8.

The couple obtained their marriage license in Las Vegas. Harbour later shared wedding pictures on Instagram, revealing they got married at Graceland Wedding Chapel, complete with an Elvis Presley impersonator.

"In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people's princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic," Harbour joked. "Refreshments were served at a small reception following."

Allen also Instagrammed adorable photos from their big day.

This marks Harbour's first marriage. Allen was previously married to Sam Cooper, but their divorce was finalized in 2018 after seven years of marriage. They share two kids: 8-year-old Ethel and 7-year-old Marnie.

The "Smile" singer and the Stranger Things star have been romantically linked since last October, when they were spotted kissing in New York City. They later made their red carpet debut as a couple in January at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards. In March, Harbour made headlines after he called Allen his "wife" on Instagram Live, though she quickly clarified that they weren't technically married.

By May, Allen all but confirmed they were engaged when she responded to a fan asking if she was sporting an engagement ring in her Instagram photos. "First rule of engagement club," she quipped in her reply, referencing the Fight Club movie line about not talking about Fight Club.

Meanwhile, Allen recently shared pictures from the family vacation they took in Croatia.

Harbour also recently shared sweet pictures of him spending time with his now stepdaughters on Instagram.

