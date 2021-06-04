David Schwimmer Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos From the 'Friends' Reunion of the 'Cast Huddle' and More

David Schwimmer is looking back on the Friends reunion! The 54-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday to share some behind-the-scenes pics from the long-awaited reunion, which premiered on HBO Max last month.

Another shot was a selfie of Schwimmer, which featured Kudrow and Aniston in the background, from when the group was gathered on the reunion set to take promo pics ahead of the special's premiere.

Schwimmer's post also included throwback pics, including one with the show's creators, Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane, all of whom, the actor wrote, he's "forever grateful to."

Another throwback shot featured the six cast members in a huddle during the taping of the series finale back in 2004. Schwimmer also shared an updated version of the huddle pic, which the group recreated while taping the reunion.

"Thank you @hbomax for bringing us back together," Schwimmer captioned his post.

Schwimmer wasn't the only cast member to share behind-the-scenes pic from the reunion. Shortly after the special premiered, Aniston took to Instagram to share memories of her own.

Aniston's post included a cast selfie, a shot of Schwimmer with guest star Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, and a pic of herself with director James Burrows.

"Still basking in all the love from the #FriendsReunion," she wrote alongside the photos. "Thank you each and every one of you."

