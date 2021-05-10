Dax Shepard Posts Nude Pic of Kristen Bell: 'Look at This Specimen'

Dax Shepard is showing his appreciation for his wife, Kristen Bell. The actor posted a picture of Bell stretching outside wearing nothing but a pair of socks on Instagram on Sunday, sharing some heartfelt words for her on Mother's Day.

Shepard and Bell have been married since 2013 and share two daughters together -- 8-year-old Lincoln and 6-year-old Delta.

"Mom'ing has changed since I was a kid...and I'm here for it," Shepard wrote. "Look at this specimen: kind, patient, nurturing, hilarious, Uber talented, generous, hard AND soft. My girls and I hit the MegaMom Lottery in spectacular fashion. We are so grateful and so in love with you @kristenanniebell ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Back in June, Bell got real with ET about the hardships she and Shepard have faced being parents while under quarantine amid the coronavirus.

"Homeschooling still sucks," she said. "I'm not going to sugarcoat it... my kids, we dyed their hair last week. So dying my hair has been one of the funnest things in quarantine."

"We have had a couple near stitches situations," she added. "We've also definitely had to move the scissors because one of our daughters has cut her bangs more than a few times."

Earlier this month, Bell opened up about Shepard relapsing with pain pills after 16 years of sobriety in September.

"He's just good at trying, and that's all you can ask of anyone. No one's perfect," she told Self magazine. "He's proven to me that he is committed to evolving and he loves personal growth."

She also got real about their not so good times during quarantine. Bell said she and Shepard reentered therapy because they were "just at each other's throats." However, she noted that they were both committed to making their marriage last.

"Do you want to be on the porch with someone when you're 80?" she asked. "We both want that."