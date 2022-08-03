'Days of Our Lives' Moves to Exclusive Peacock Streaming After 57 Years on Air

NBC is making a bold move with its daytime lineup with the announcement that Days of Our Lives -- the network's longest-running series after nearly six decades on the air -- is moving exclusively to Peacock.

The network also announced on Wednesday that NBC News Daily will replace the soap's time slot. The network is billing the launch of its new news show as a "first-of-its-kind live news offering." The move to Peacock becomes official when new episodes of Days of Our Lives begin streaming on Sept. 12.

"For the first time ever, all new episodes of the 58-time Emmy Award-winning drama will debut on Peacock daily with the show's robust library already available to stream for Peacock Premium subscribers," a statement read. "The historic move to Peacock creates the ultimate destination for daytime fans to access the library, new episodes and Peacock Original Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem in one place."

Days of Our Lives, which celebrated the airing of its 14,000th episode back in December 2020, first launched on NBC back in November 1965. The soap also celebrated its 55th anniversary in 2020. The series won an Emmy in the Outstanding Daytime Drama category back in 2018, and it's been nominated 26 times in that category, winning four. In all categories, the show has a whopping 372 Emmy nominations.

The move also means NBC is bidding adieu to the soap business, leaving behind only three soaps on network television: The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS), The Young and the Restless (CBS) and General Hospital (ABC).

NBC News Daily aims to provide "signature world-class reporting and breaking news coverage in a first-of-its-kind, live in most markets mid-day news offering." The hour-long news program will be anchored by NBC News' Kate Snow, Aaron Gilchrist, Vicky Nguyen and Morgan Radford.

"This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers," said Mark Lazarus, Chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "With a large percentage of the Days of Our Lives audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show's loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers."

The shift is just the latest move in the ongoing streaming wars as networks position themselves for a larger piece of the market share. Back in April, it was announced that Dancing With the Stars would be moving to Disney+ after 16 years and 30 seasons on ABC.