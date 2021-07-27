'DC's Stargirl' Faces Her Biggest Test in New Season 2 Trailer (Exclusive)

DC's Stargirl faces her biggest test in season 2 -- herself.

The comic book series follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her stepfather, Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson), as she leads an unlikely group of young heroes to take on the legacy of DC’s very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America. In the second season, with evil supergroup ISA seemingly demolished, Courtney and her friends take on one of the most frightening adversaries in DC’s mythology -- the dark entity of corruption known as Eclipso.

"Your destiny isn't just about being Stargirl. It's about finding a balance -- getting good grades, working towards a career," Pat tells Courtney in ET's exclusive premiere of the new trailer.

"A career as Stargirl," Courtney cuts in, not having it with this conversation.

And Pat's not the only one worried she's taking thesuperhero-ing to an unhealthy extreme.

"Putting on that mask is messing up everything else in your life," warns Courtney's mom, Barbara (Amy Smart).

The trouble doesn't stop there. It all seems to be falling apart for Courtney and her friends as they battle it out against the dangerous Eclipso and ex-ISA member The Shade returning for vengeance. All the while the introduction of the Green Lantern adds a layer of intrigue as the new JSA begins to take shape.

Bassinger recalled being incredibly "nervous" the first time she met Wilson during an ET interview last May.

"But I remember when Geoff [Johns], our showrunner, told me no one else had been cast at that point, and who he was thinking for Pat was Luke Wilson," she shared. "And he was like, 'Imagine a Luke Wilson type. I don't know if we can get him because, ya know, he's like a movie actor and all, but imagine that type.' And since I was so set on it, I couldn't picture anyone else as Pat. Like, he is the perfect Pat. So when Geoff told me that he signed the deal, I was like, 'Great! Don't let him get away!'"

Rounding out the cast are Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman/Shiv and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso.

DC's Stargirl returns Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. For more, watch below.

