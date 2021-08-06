'Dear White People' Final Season Will Be a 'Musical Event': Watch Teaser

This is how we do it...

Netflix's Dear White People revealed the premiere date for its fourth and final season in a new teaser Friday that also hints that the series' last installment will be "a musical event." The last 10 episodes of the series' final chapter will officially drop Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Set to Montell Jordan's 1995 hit "This Is How We Do It," the teaser opens with the "On air" light being turned on as the disc track for the next song is teed up. Then the familiar R&B tune drops, as students enter the classroom, snap to the beat and groove to the '90s classic.

Here is Netflix's official synopsis for the final season: "Set against the backdrop of senior year at Winchester as well as a not-so-distant, post-pandemic future, Dear White People Vol. 4 finds our characters looking back at the most formative (and theatrical) year of their lives. Both an Afro-futuristic and '90s-inspired musical event, Dear White People Vol. 4 is a can't-miss, farewell experience with one pitch-perfect promise: sometimes the only way to move forward is to throw it back."

Creator Justin Simienspoke to ET last June about the impact Dear White People has had on audiences. “Netflix doesn’t release numbers but I know that the show is one of the most-watched Black ensembles on TV,” he said. “And to then see on top of that this increase -- it’s validating on one hand, it’s infuriating on the other because, unfortunately, these aren’t new things.”

Simien hinted that the final chapter of the story will be a summation of everything that the franchise has been about. “You’re going to see us really delving into, of course, more issues of systemic racism. But also how possible is it really to lead a civil rights movement in such a capitalist place? We’re going to get into some of those questions,” he said.

Dear White People stars Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson and Marque Richardson.

